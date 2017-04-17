The Center For The Biology Of Chronic Disease Release: Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin Vs. Antiviral Drugs, CBCD Reports High Interest In The Comparison Between Natural Treatments And Approved Drugs

VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) is happy to announce that the YouTube video "Natural treatment vs. Acyclovir (Zovirax) and other antiviral drugs" has gained more than half a million views. The video is available at https://youtu.be/kJzAYDEEJt0. In the video, Dr. Hanan Polansky and Dr. Edan Itzkovitz describe a clinical study that compared the natural antiviral treatment Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin to the three antiviral drugs Acyclovir, Valacyclovir, and Famciclovir. The study showed that the natural treatment is more effective and safer than the drugs. The results of the study were published in two important peer-reviewed medical journals, Drug Design, Development and Therapy (1), and Clinical and Translational Medicine (2).

The study included 139 participants. The treatment was one to four capsules of Gene-Eden VIR/Novirin per day over a period of 2-48 months. The study included three controls recommended by the US Food and drug Administration (FDA). The study showed that Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin safely and effectively decreased the frequency and duration of genital herpes outbreaks. The treatment was highly successful, 90.8% of the participants reported a decrease in the number of outbreaks, and 87% reported a decrease in the duration of their outbreaks.

The study published in Drug Design, Development and Therapy compared the effects of the natural antiviral treatment on the frequency of genital herpes outbreaks with the effects of the three drugs. It is important to note that these drugs are widely used by doctors as the first-line treatment in genital herpes. Remarkably, the results showed that Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin is more effective.

The study published in Clinical and Translational Medicine recommends "suppressive (or long term) treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin as a natural alternative to both suppressive (long term) and episodic (short term) treatments with current drugs, in both severe and mild genital herpes cases." Unlike acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir, that have known adverse effects, long time users of Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin reported no adverse effects.

Both papers are indexed on Pubmed.com. See http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27621592 and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27766602. Pubmed is a free search engine that lists abstracts in biomedicine and life sciences. Pubmed is maintained by the United States National Library of Medicine (NLM), at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to Dr. Hanan Polansky, the lead author of both studies, "When it comes to my health, I believe in science. I am happy that the public does too."

Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin consists of five natural ingredients, quercetin, a green tea extract, a cinnamon extract, a licorice extract, and selenium. The Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin formula is patent protected. The formula was developed to target latent (hidden) viruses. Gene-Eden-VIR/Novirin was introduced in the marketplace at the end of 2009, and Novirin in 2014.

