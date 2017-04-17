Bay Area's MyoScience Taps Hansen Medical (HNSN) Exec as New CEO

Cary G. Vance Appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Myoscience

Myoscience, Inc., a medical device company located in the greater Bay Area, today announced the appointment of Cary G. Vance as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 17, 2017.

“The Board is very pleased to announce Cary’s appointment as the new CEO of Myoscience,” said Anthony Lando, a Board Director for Myoscience who also represents a lead investor, Accutive Medical Ventures. Mr. Lando added: “He brings a wealth of experience leading medical device companies to success and has a demonstrated track record of transforming businesses and driving sustained growth. I am confident that Cary is the right person to lead Myoscience to commercial and strategic growth.”

“We are delighted that Cary will be leading the Myoscience team,” said Jon Serbousek, Board Director for Myoscience. “The Focused Cold Therapy® delivery system provides a new, non-opioid, pain management option to assist patients in recovering from surgical and non-surgical procedures. The effect is immediate and long lasting.”

Mr. Vance has nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the medical device sector. Most recently, Mr. Vance served as President and Chief Executive Officer at Hansen Medical, where over a 2-year period, he led a turnaround effort that resulted in the successful sale of the company. Prior to Hansen Medical, Mr. Vance was at Teleflex Inc., where he served as President of the Anesthesia & Respiratory global business, and as Executive Vice President North America.

Additionally, Mr. Vance held executive roles at Covidien, where he served as Vice President & General Manager of Interventional Oncology – America, and as Vice President & General Manager of Energy-based Devices. Earlier in his career, Mr. Vance was with GE Healthcare, where he worked in a series of roles with progressive responsibility, principally in diagnostic imaging sales, sales and marketing management, and executive leadership. He holds a B.A. in Economics and an M.B.A. from Marquette University.

“I am very excited to join the Myoscience team to build commercial success using this innovative and remarkable technology for pain management, while also reducing patients’ need for opioid medications,” said Mr. Vance, CEO of Myoscience. “The patented iovera° product platform has the demonstrated ability to improve patients' lives that is unmatched in pain management applications. We have a strong team of dedicated professionals that will continue to drive Myoscience to great success,” noted Mr. Vance.

ABOUT MYOSCIENCE

California-based Myoscience is a privately-held medical device company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by providing innovative, clinically proven pain treatments. Its iovera° system is powered by patented Focused Cold Therapy® technology. The iovera° system is cleared in the US for the blocking of pain. For more information, please visit http://www.myoscience.com, or http://www.iovera.com.

