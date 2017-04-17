Novanta (GSIG) Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For Monday, May 8, 2017

BEDFORD, Mass., April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVT) (the "Company" or "Novanta"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, will release its first quarter 2017 results on Monday, May 8, 2017.

The Company will host a conference call on Monday, May 8, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Matthijs Glastra, Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

To access the call, please dial (877) 482-5124 prior to the scheduled conference call time. The conference ID number is 61104935.

A playback of this conference call will be available beginning 1:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 8, 2017. The playback phone number is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and the code number is 61104935. The playback will remain available until 11:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 29, 2017.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.novanta.com.

