|
Baxter International (BAX) Faces Federal Criminal Inquiry Into IV Saline Sales
4/17/2017 6:49:04 AM
Baxter International Inc. BAX, -0.52% said on Friday that the Justice Department's Antitrust Division was pursuing a criminal investigation into sales practices of intravenous saline, including those sold by Baxter. One of Baxter's employees got a grand jury subpoena on Wednesday as part of the investigation, the company said in its 8-K financial filing. Baxter said it is cooperating with the Justice Department on the investigation.
comments powered by