 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

CRISPR Is Now A Virus Detector: New Tool Can Accurately Detect Minute Amounts Of Viruses



4/17/2017 6:08:39 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, also known as CRISPR, evokes a sense of unease in many people, especially since the term has become synonymous to gene editing technology.

Scientists, however, continue finding ways to use the technology to solve many medical concerns all over the world, and that is exactly what a team of researchers from Broad Institute did when they developed the Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter unLOCKing (SHERLOCK).

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 