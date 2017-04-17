|
CRISPR Is Now A Virus Detector: New Tool Can Accurately Detect Minute Amounts Of Viruses
4/17/2017 6:08:39 AM
Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats, also known as CRISPR, evokes a sense of unease in many people, especially since the term has become synonymous to gene editing technology.
Scientists, however, continue finding ways to use the technology to solve many medical concerns all over the world, and that is exactly what a team of researchers from Broad Institute did when they developed the Specific High-sensitivity Enzymatic Reporter unLOCKing (SHERLOCK).
