Researchers Working On Smart Bandages That Will Use 5G Data To Relay Health Details, Swansea University Reveals

With the advent of technology, one is inundated with smart devices and appliances. The field of medicine has also experienced technological advancements and scientists have reportedly created a smart bandage.The 3D printed smart bandage is the brainchild of researchers at the Swansea University and uses nano-sized sensors and 5G wireless data. These in-built elements in the bandages will transmit the progress of the wound to the doctor. The bandage also tracks a patient's activity levels.