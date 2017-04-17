 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Researchers Working On Smart Bandages That Will Use 5G Data To Relay Health Details, Swansea University Reveals



4/17/2017 6:03:07 AM

With the advent of technology, one is inundated with smart devices and appliances. The field of medicine has also experienced technological advancements and scientists have reportedly created a smart bandage.

The 3D printed smart bandage is the brainchild of researchers at the Swansea University and uses nano-sized sensors and 5G wireless data. These in-built elements in the bandages will transmit the progress of the wound to the doctor. The bandage also tracks a patient's activity levels.

