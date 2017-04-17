|
How Biogen (BIIB) Lost Its Chance to Be the Hunter and Became the Hunted in Just a Few Months
4/17/2017 5:52:15 AM
It was just a year ago that the formula seemed right for Biogen (BIIB), the fourth-largest company in its industry, to mix up a biotechnology megamerger.
Biogen's multiple sclerosis franchise — a lineup of six drugs that includes Tecfidera and Tysabri — was growing. Tecfidera, Biogen's most important drug, brought in $3.97 billion in 2016, up 9%.
Further, hemophilia sales, though small, grew 53% in 2016 to $847 million between just two brand-name drugs, Eloctate and Alprolix. And Spinraza, a spinal muscular atrophy drug, grabbed FDA approval just days before Christmas.
comments powered by