Genentech (RHHBY) Shows Off Late-Stage Hemophilia A Data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced interim results from the Phase III HAVEN 2 study
evaluating emicizumab prophylaxis in children less than 12 years of age
with hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII. At this interim
analysis after a median of 12 weeks of treatment, emicizumab prophylaxis
showed a clinically meaningful reduction in the number of bleeds over
time. These findings are consistent with results from the Phase III
HAVEN 1 study in adults and adolescents (12 years of age or older) with
hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII, in which emicizumab
prophylaxis showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful
reduction in the number of bleeds over time compared to no prophylaxis,
as well as compared to prior prophylaxis with bypassing agents. The most
common adverse events with emicizumab in the HAVEN 2 study were
injection site reactions and nasopharyngitis (common cold symptoms).
“Managing hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII is especially
challenging for children and their caregivers, because bleeding is
difficult to control and current treatments require frequent intravenous
infusions,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of
Global Product Development. “We are encouraged that once-weekly
subcutaneous emicizumab prophylaxis showed a clinically meaningful
reduction in the number of bleeds over time in children and are pleased
to share these results with the community as we join in celebrating
World Hemophilia Day.”
HAVEN 2 is the second Phase III study in the emicizumab clinical
development program to report results. Data from both HAVEN 1 and the
interim data from HAVEN 2 studies will be presented at an upcoming
medical meeting and submitted to health authorities for approval
consideration.
Two additional Phase III studies of emicizumab are ongoing:
-
HAVEN 3, evaluating emicizumab prophylaxis dosed once weekly or once
every other week in people 12 years of age or older with hemophilia A
without inhibitors to factor VIII.
-
HAVEN 4, evaluating emicizumab prophylaxis dosed every four weeks in
people 12 years of age or older with hemophilia A with or without
inhibitors to factor VIII.
The development program for emicizumab reflects Genentech’s commitment
to help address clinical unmet needs in the treatment of hemophilia A.
As part of this commitment, Roche and Genentech are proud to support the
World Federation of Hemophilia and the global bleeding disorders
community as sponsors of World Hemophilia Day. To learn more about World
Hemophilia Day and the World Federation of Hemophilia visit http://www.wfh.org/en/whd.
About the HAVEN 2 study
HAVEN 2 (NCT02795767) is a single-arm, multicenter, open-label, Phase
III study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of once
weekly subcutaneous administration of emicizumab. The interim analysis
after a median of 12 weeks of treatment included 19 children less than
12 years of age with hemophilia A and inhibitors to factor VIII, who
require treatment with bypassing agents. The objectives of the study are
to evaluate the number of bleeds over time with emicizumab prophylaxis,
safety, pharmacokinetics, health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and
proxy HRQoL with aspects of caregiver burden. The study will enroll a
total of 60 children for its final analysis planned after 52 weeks of
treatment with emicizumab.
About the HAVEN 1 study
HAVEN 1 (NCT02622321) is a randomized, multicenter, open-label, Phase
III study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of
emicizumab prophylaxis versus no prophylaxis in people with hemophilia A
and inhibitors to factor VIII. The study included 109 patients with
hemophilia A (12 years of age or older) with inhibitors to factor VIII,
who were previously treated with episodic or prophylactic bypassing
agents. Patients previously treated with episodic bypassing agents were
randomized in a 2:1 fashion to receive emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm A) or
no prophylaxis (Arm B). Patients previously treated prophylactically
with bypassing agents received emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm C).
Episodic treatment of breakthrough bleeds with bypassing agents was
allowed per protocol. The primary endpoint of the study is the number of
bleeds over time with emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm A) versus no
prophylaxis (Arm B). Secondary endpoints include all bleed rate, joint
bleed rate, spontaneous bleed rate, target joint bleed rate, HRQoL/
health status, intra-patient comparison to bleed rate on their prior
prophylaxis regimen with bypassing agents (Arm C) and safety. As
previously reported, the study showed a statistically significant
reduction in the number of bleeds over time in people treated with
emicizumab prophylaxis compared to those receiving no prophylactic
treatment. The study also met all secondary endpoints, including a
statistically significant reduction in the number of bleeds over time
with emicizumab prophylaxis treatment in an intra-patient comparison in
people who had received prior bypassing agent prophylaxis treatment. The
most common adverse event with emicizumab was injection site reactions,
consistent with prior studies.
About emicizumab (ACE910)
Emicizumab is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody designed
to bring together factors IXa and X, proteins required to activate the
natural coagulation cascade and restore the blood clotting process.
Emicizumab can be administered by an injection of a ready-to-use
solution under the skin (subcutaneously) once weekly. Emicizumab is
being evaluated in pivotal Phase III studies in people 12 years of age
and older, both with and without inhibitors to factor VIII, and in
children under 12 years of age with factor VIII inhibitors. Additional
trials are exploring less frequent dosing schedules. The clinical
development program is assessing the safety and efficacy of emicizumab
and its potential to help overcome current clinical challenges: the
short-lasting effects of existing treatments, the development of factor
VIII inhibitors and the need for frequent venous access. Emicizumab was
created by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and is being co-developed by
Chugai, Roche and Genentech.
About hemophilia A
Hemophilia A is an inherited, serious disorder in which a person’s blood
does not clot properly, leading to uncontrolled and often spontaneous
bleeding. Hemophilia affects around 20,000 people in the United States,
with hemophilia A being the most common form and approximately 50-60
percent of people living with a severe form of the disorder. People with
hemophilia A either lack or do not have enough of a clotting protein
called factor VIII. In a healthy person, when a bleed occurs, factor
VIII brings together the clotting factors IXa and X, which is a critical
step in the formation of a blood clot to help stop bleeding. Depending
on the severity of their disorder, people with hemophilia A can bleed
frequently, especially into their joints or muscles.
These bleeds can present a significant health concern as they often
cause pain and can lead to chronic swelling, deformity, reduced mobility
and long-term joint damage. In addition to impacting a person’s quality
of life, these bleeds can be life threatening if they go into vital
organs, such as the brain. A serious complication of treatment is the
development of inhibitors to factor VIII replacement therapies.
Inhibitors are antibodies developed by the body’s immune system that
bind to and block the efficacy of replacement factor VIII, making it
difficult, if not impossible to obtain a level of factor VIII sufficient
to control bleeding.
About Genentech in hemophilia
In 1984 Genentech scientists were the first to clone recombinant factor
VIII in response to the contaminated hemophilia blood supply crisis of
the early 1980s. For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing
medicines to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases
of the blood within oncology, and now in hemophilia A with our
investigational medicine emicizumab. Genentech is committed to improving
treatment and care in the hemophilia community by delivering meaningful
science and clinical expertise. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hemophilia.
About Genentech
Founded 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that
discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat
patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The
company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San
Francisco, California. For additional information about the company,
please visit http://www.gene.com.