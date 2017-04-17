|
Juno (JUNO)Taps Ex-Genentech (RHHBY) Scientist to Head Up R&D at New Bay Area Office
4/17/2017 5:34:41 AM
A troubled Juno Therapeutics has recruited ex-Genentech scientist Sunil Agarwal to head up a revamped R&D organization as the Seattle-based biotech sets out to establish a San Francisco group to help rev up its work on the biotech’s leading CAR-T therapies and get back on target after its lead program jumped the tracks, Endpoints News has learned.
According to an internal memo obtained by Endpoints, Juno CEO Hans Bishop alerted staff on Friday afternoon that the company plans to announce the new hire before the market opens on Monday. A company spokesperson confirmed the announcement late Sunday.
