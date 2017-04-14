 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Regeneron (REGN) To Report First Quarter 2017 Financial And Operating Results And Host Conference Call And Webcast On May 4, 2017



4/14/2017 11:53:32 AM

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter 2017 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 4, 2017, before the U.S. financial markets open.  The Company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information
To access this call, dial (888) 771-4371 (U.S.) or (847) 585-4405 (International).  A link to the webcast may be accessed from the 'Events and Presentations' page of Regeneron's website at www.regeneron.com.  A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website and will be available for 30 days. 

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading science-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Regeneron commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high LDL-cholesterol, atopic dermatitis and a rare inflammatory condition and has product candidates in development in other areas of high unmet medical need, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, pain, cancer and infectious diseases. For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

Contact Information:




Investor Relations           

Corporate Communications

Manisha Narasimhan, Ph.D.    

Hala Mirza

914.847.5126            

914.847.3422             

manisha.narasimhan@regeneron.com  

hala.mirza@regeneron.com

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regeneron-to-report-first-quarter-2017-financial-and-operating-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-4-2017-300439302.html

SOURCE Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

