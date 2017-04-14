GlucoMe Appoints John Erickson As EVP, General Manager North America

Erickson previously served as Divisional Vice President at Abbott Labs, where he was responsible for all diabetes products and strategy direction. He held global commercial responsibilities at Johnson & Johnson as its Director of International Franchise Development and Director of Business Development, where he helped develop the company's first internal, cellular-based, biotechnology artificial pancreas program. Erickson brings with him years of expertise as a strategic global healthcare business leader and most recently was President and CEO at RapidBio Systems, Inc.

"I am very excited to join GlucoMe, and look forward to helping doctors and patients across the United States better treat diabetes," said Erickson. "Diabetes management and care are major concerns for tens of millions of American patients, as well as healthcare payers and professionals. GlucoMe's digital technology and strategic roadmap are opening up an exciting avenue to enable simpler and more effective diabetes care resulting in better outcomes. I look forward to working closely with the entire team as GlucoMe takes its next steps forward."

GlucoMe is a comprehensive, connected diabetes care platform that simplifies the way patients, caregivers, and medical professionals manage the disease. It combines diabetes monitoring hardware, mobile software and big data cloud computing infrastructure.

Glucose measurements and insulin intake are automatically recorded on the patient's smartphone, and saved in the cloud. GlucoMe's personalized reports, actionable insights, real-time alerts and proactive treatment approach help caregivers, medical professionals, and patients ensure compliance, improve diabetes management, reduce HbA1c levels, and impact overall quality of life. GlucoMe's Digital Diabetes Clinic integrates with EHR and continuously analyzes clinical data, providing treatment recommendations for each patient. Along with population management, GlucoMe enables digital or face-to-face intervention for the right patients at the right time.

"We are thrilled to have John as part of the team," said Yiftah Ben Aharon, GlucoMe CEO and Co-founder. "We have the opportunity to forever change the way diabetes is managed and treated across the country and around the world, and with his proven achievements and experience, John will be an invaluable asset in helping us advance our mission."

About GlucoMe

GlucoMe Ltd. is a digital health company developing and commercializing patent-pending technology and providing a novel IoT approach to diabetes management and treatment. GlucoMe's solution is a comprehensive, mobile, cloud-based diabetes care platform which includes a tiny smartphone driven blood glucose monitor, insulin pen monitor, iOS and Android apps and a digital diabetes clinic for healthcare professionals. GlucoMe™ received CE mark certification in August 2016 and is expecting 510(k) FDA clearance by the end of 2017.

GlucoMe has launched initial sales in several global markets, and is conducting clinical trials in Israel, Germany and the US.

For more information: http://www.glucome.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Krieger

GKPR for GlucoMe

Matthew@gkpr.com

+972-54-467-6950



SOURCE GlucoMe