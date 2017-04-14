Vanda (VNDA) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 2, 2017

WASHINGTON, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Conference Call and Webcast to Follow

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (NASDAQ: VNDA) today announced it will release results for the first quarter of 2017 on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, after the market closes.

Vanda will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, during which management will discuss the first quarter 2017 financial results and other corporate activities. To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-800-708-4539 (domestic) or 1-847-619-6396 (international) and use passcode 44748467.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and archived on Vanda's website, www.vandapharma.com. Investors should go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the call will be available on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, beginning at 7:00 PM ET and will be accessible until Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 11:59 PM ET. The replay call-in number is 1-888-843-7419 for domestic callers and 1-630-652-3042 for international callers. The passcode number is 44748467.

ABOUT VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.:

Vanda is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. For more on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., please visit www.vandapharma.com.

Investor Contact:

Jim Kelly

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

(202) 734-3428

jim.kelly@vandapharma.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vanda-pharmaceuticals-to-announce-first-quarter-2017-financial-results-on-may-2-2017-300439682.html

SOURCE Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.