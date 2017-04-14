Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BSPM) Announces Its Annual Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2016

XIANYANG, China, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSPM) ("Biostar" or "the Company"), a PRC-based manufacturer and marketer of pharmaceutical and health supplement products in China for a variety of diseases and conditions, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016.

During the fiscal year of 2016, the Company recognized:

Net sales of $2.4 million , a decrease of approximately $24.7 million , or 91.2% as compared to the year 2015.

, a decrease of approximately , or 91.2% as compared to the Gross profit decreased by approximately $10.2 million , or 91.8% as compared to the year 2015.

, or 91.8% as compared to the year 2015. Net loss of $5.7 million as compared to net loss of $25.1 million for the year 2015.

as compared to net loss of for the year 2015. R&D expenses of approximately $1.1 million , as compared to $4.0 million for the year 2015.

The Company had no sales on all Aoxing Pharmaceutical Products in the year ended December 31, 2016 as Aoxing Pharmaceutical temporarily stopped production to conduct maintenance of its production lines in order to renew its GMP certificates which is expected to be renewed in the first half of 2017 at which time the production will resume. Sales of Shaanxi Weinan's products also decreased substantially during the year ended December 31, 2016 due to replacing production equipment to comply with government's environmental protection requirement. The Company currently anticipates that the production of Shaanxi Weinan products will resume in the first half of 2017. The temporary suspension of production has materially negatively affected the Company's operating results; as a result, there may be substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

*The Company's Consolidated Balance Sheets, Statement of Operations, and Cash Flows can be found on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further information regarding the Company's results of operations.

About Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biostar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary and controlled affiliate in China, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and health supplement products for a variety of diseases and conditions. For more information please visit: http://www.biostarpharmaceuticals.com.

Safe Harbor Relating to the Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The company uses words and phrases such as "guidance," "forecasted," "projects," "is expected," "remain confident," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and in some instances to differ materially from those anticipated by Biostar and described in the forward-looking information contained in this news release. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's ability to complete the certification renewal process in the time frame currently anticipated, the Company's ability to resume production as anticipated, its ability to sustain its sales effort going forward, its ability promptly and effectively to return to the normal production levels, its ability to retain existing and retain new customers for its products, its ability to achieve the projected sales through the efforts of the call center, to complete the contemplated clinical trials and capitalize on such opportunities, the Company's ability to recover its sales and revenue following the repair and maintenance for GMP certification renewal, the state of consumer confidence and market demand or the Company's products, success of our investments, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to sustain our previous levels of profitability including on account of our ability to manage growth, intense competition, wage increases in China, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts and legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside China. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other subsequent filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on our behalf.



