Navitas Augments Global Executive Management Team

PRINCETON, N.J., April 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Life Sciences announced the appointment of Dr. Krishnan Rajagopalan as Chief Growth Officer. As the Chief Growth Officer, Krishnan will oversee Navitas' sales and marketing efforts, strategy and effectively integrate consulting capabilities to deliver transformative solutions to the global life sciences industry. The appointment follows the organization's recent announcement of a 5-year transformational scale-up initiative which will see it emerge as a substantially larger business.

Krishnan Rajagopalan comes with over two decades of experience in Life Sciences functional domain and technology consulting, advisory services and P&L management. He has been instrumental in building Tier 1 Life Sciences consulting and functional business process operations services for companies such as Infosys, and Cognizant Life Sciences, USA. A Ph.D. in Bio-organic Chemistry from the University of Kentucky, Krishnan was also a Scientist and Harvard Cancer Research Fellow. With an in-depth understanding of multiple therapeutic areas, drug delivery approaches, data and technology standards and the inter-dependencies of healthcare and Life Sciences, he also has 1 US patent and more than 20 publications / presentations to his credit.

On this announcement, Mr. Srinivasan HR, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, TAKE Solutions said, "Krishnan's appointment at the highest leadership level reinforces our commitment to having Senior global leaders drive the next phase of growth of the company. His significant experience will be invaluable during this vital and transformative period in the organization. We are pleased to welcome him on board and are excited to see him in action."

Krishnan Rajagopalan said, "It is truly exciting to be a part of the organization at this juncture, where it stands on the cusp of tremendous and accelerated growth. I look forward to meeting and working with the management and global teams to deliver truly transformative and end to end solutions and outcomes across process, technology and analytics to our clients."

About Navitas:

Navitas integrates the proven Life Sciences capabilities of the legacy brands under its parent TAKE Solutions to offer end-to-end solutions to Biopharma companies. We have built the Navitas team specifically to deliver subject matter expertise and insights to our clients, to develop pragmatic solutions together, and to support their deployment and operation. We deliver advice, process and IP-driven solutions, and outsourcing services in Clinical, Regulatory and Safety. The team comprises of a range of experts from the worlds of Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Development, Life Sciences Big Data, Technology and Consulting.

We are proud that our legacy businesses have served the sector for over 20 years and have allowed us to work with 100 of the top Life Science companies. With a global footprint across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, our team has now grown to over 1500 staff. For more information, visit www.navitas.net.

