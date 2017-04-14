|
High-Tech Pasadena Bioscience Incubator Announces New Leadership, Major Laboratory Expansion
4/14/2017 11:07:50 AM
The Pasadena Bioscience Collaborative Incubator will announce the appointment of a new president, a new educational program and its its increased capacity to help additional biotech start-ups at a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning.
The Incubator’s Board of Directors will announce the appointment of new president Dr. Robert Bishop and the retirement of Bruce A. Blomstrom — the first leadership transition at the organization in over ten years.
