K2M To Release First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results On May 2nd

LEESBURG, Va., April 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTWO) (the "Company" or "K2M"), a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance™, today announced that first quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results will be released after the market close on May 2nd.



Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2nd to discuss the results of the first quarter, and to host a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 877-741-4244 (719-325-4870 for international callers) and provide access code 9971371 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://Investors.K2M.com/.

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820 for international callers); access code 9971371. The webcast will be archived on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About K2M

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. is a global leader of complex spine and minimally invasive solutions focused on achieving three-dimensional Total Body Balance. Since its inception, K2M has designed, developed and commercialized innovative complex spine and minimally invasive spine technologies and techniques used by spine surgeons to treat some of the most complicated spinal pathologies. K2M has leveraged these core competencies into Balance ACS™, a platform of products, services, and research to help surgeons achieve three-dimensional spinal balance across the axial, coronal and sagittal planes, with the goal of supporting the full continuum of care to facilitate quality patient outcomes. The Balance ACS platform, in combination with the Company’s technologies, techniques and leadership in the 3D-printing of spinal devices, enable K2M to compete favorably in the global spinal surgery market. For more information, visit www.K2M.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as such factors are updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC, each of which is accessible on the SEC's website.

