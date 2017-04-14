EastGate Biotech's Recent Acquisition OMNI Surgery + Anti-Aging Centre Appoints Dr. Ishaan Sundar As Medical Director

WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - EastGate Biotech Corp. (OTC PINK: ETBI) (http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/ETBI?p=ETBI), an emerging pharmaceutical company that produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals based on natural therapies as well as focusing on new pharmaceutical developments has announced that its recent acquisition, OMNI Surgery and Anti-Aging Centre has appointed a new Medical Director. Dr. Ishaan Sundar has assumed the role of Medical Director effective immediately. Educated by the American Academy of Aesthetic Medicine, American Cosmetic Cellular Medicine Association, Laser Sheer Training Academy and trained in Injectable Placements, Dr. Sundar brings over 20 years of extensive practice to the OMNI state-of-the-art centre. With a distinguished career in Critical Care Medicine (ICU, CCU), Dr. Sundar will oversee medical and surgical operations at Saskatchewan's only combined fee-for-service surgical and anti-aging centre.

OMNI Surgery and Anti-Aging Centre (www.omnisurgery.ca) is an upscale facility serving an underserved market in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada with great growth potential. It is poised to participate in the growing anti-aging market. According to Transparency Market Research Report http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/anti-aging-market.htm, the "Global Anti-Aging Market Boosted by Baby Boomer Population nearing retirement is to be worth US$191.7 Billion by 2019."

"We are thrilled to welcome an experienced physician like Dr. Sundar to our leadership team. His holistic approach of crafting treatment plans unique to each individual mirrors OMNI's mission of making our patients feel comfortable and at ease, while getting the results that they want," states Bill Abajian, Global Business Development and Licensing at EastGate and former owner of OMNI Surgery.

"OMNI Surgery brings to EastGate Biotech approximately $2 million USD in assets, a plug and play business model, with an upcoming reputation for excellence in the Anti-Aging industry," said Anna Gluskin, CEO of EastGate. "Our longer term goal is to be able to replicate the OMNI Surgery + Anti-Aging clinics throughout up in coming markets in North America; establishing ourselves as a leader in the anti-aging market, also giving EastGate the opportunity to market and educate our clientele about our other innovative products, as a means of preventative healthcare," concluded Gluskin.

About OMNI Surgery + Anti-Aging Centre

OMNI is a fee-for-service, Surgery + Anti-Aging Centre offering plastic, orthopaedic, along with general surgical procedures. Alongside the surgical procedures, the Anti-Aging Centre is equipped with State-of-the-Art technology that work to contour, tone, and remove blemishes in order to reverse the aging process. As a Centre of Excellence in Saskatchewan, OMNI's board-certified surgeons work to deliver high quality care mindful of patients' needs, while helping them achieve the results they want.

About EastGate Pharmaceuticals

EastGate Biotech produces and distributes innovative and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies and absorbed naturally by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies to deliver healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain healthy lives.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

