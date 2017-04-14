Eli Lilly (LLY) Release: FDA Issues Complete Response Letter For Baricitinib

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)
announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has
issued a complete response letter for the New Drug Application (NDA) of
the investigational medicine baricitinib, a once-daily oral medication
for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
The letter indicates that the FDA is unable to approve the application
in its current form. Specifically, the FDA indicated that additional
clinical data are needed to determine the most appropriate doses. The
FDA also stated that additional data are necessary to further
characterize safety concerns across treatment arms. The companies
disagree with the Agency’s conclusions. The timing of a resubmission
will be based on further discussions with the FDA.
“We are disappointed with this action. We remain confident in the
benefit/risk of baricitinib as a new treatment option for adults with
moderate-to-severe RA,” said Christi Shaw, president of Lilly
Bio-Medicines. “We will continue to work with the FDA to determine a
path forward and ultimately bring baricitinib to patients in the U.S.”
Lilly and Incyte submitted the NDA for baricitinib to the FDA in January
2016, and in January 2017 announced the FDA’s three-month extension to
allow time for review of additional data analyses.
Lilly is reaffirming both its financial guidance for 2017 and its
mid-term guidance for the remainder of this decade. Incyte is evaluating
the impact of the complete response on its previously-issued milestone
and R&D expense guidance for 2017; any update will be provided on its Q1
2017 earnings call.
About Baricitinib
Baricitinib is a once-daily oral JAK inhibitor currently in clinical
studies for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. There are four known
JAK enzymes: JAK1, JAK2, JAK3 and TYK2. JAK-dependent cytokines have
been implicated in the pathogenesis of a number of inflammatory and
autoimmune diseases, suggesting that JAK inhibitors may be useful for
the treatment of a broad range of inflammatory conditions, including
rheumatoid arthritis.
In December 2009, Lilly and Incyte announced an exclusive worldwide
license and collaboration agreement for the development and
commercialization of baricitinib and certain follow-on compounds for
patients with inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Baricitinib was
submitted for regulatory review seeking marketing approval for the
treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in the U.S., European Union and Japan
in 2016, and was approved in the EU in February 2017. It is being
studied in phase 2 trials for atopic dermatitis and systemic lupus
erythematosus, and a phase 3 trial for patients with psoriatic arthritis
is expected to be initiated in 2017.
About Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis is a systemic autoimmune disease characterized by
inflammation and progressive destruction of joints.[i,ii]
More than 23 million people worldwide suffer from RA.[iii]
Approximately three times as many women as men have the disease. Current
treatment of RA includes the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory
drugs, oral conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs
(csDMARDs), such as methotrexate - the current standard of care - and
injectable, biological disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs)
that target selected mediators implicated in the pathogenesis of RA.[iv]
Despite current treatment options, many patients do not reach their
therapeutic goals or sustained remission.[v,vi] There remains
an important need to provide additional treatments to improve overall
patient care.
About Baricitinib Phase 3 Trials
Lilly and Incyte conducted four successful pivotal phase 3 clinical
trials of baricitinib in patients with moderate- to-severe active
rheumatoid arthritis to support regulatory submission in most countries.
Two of the four studies included pre-specified comparisons to approved
DMARDs: one to methotrexate (RA-BEGIN) and one to adalimumab (RA-BEAM).
An additional phase 3 study was initiated to support clinical
development in China. The clinical trial program includes a wide range
of patients including those who are methotrexate-naïve, inadequate
responders to methotrexate, inadequate responders to conventional
synthetic disease modifying antirheumatic drugs, or inadequate
responders to biologic DMARDs including TNF inhibitors. Patients
completing any of the phase 3 studies can enroll in a long-term
extension study. For additional information on this clinical trial
program, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company's web site at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to
make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than
a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that
meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our
work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring
life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the
understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities
through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please
visit us at www.lilly.com and newsroom.lilly.com/social-channels.
P-LLY
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term
is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995)
about baricitinib as a potential treatment for patients with rheumatoid
arthritis and reflects Lilly's and Incyte’s current beliefs. However,
as with any pharmaceutical product, there are substantial risks and
uncertainties in the process of development and commercialization. Among
other things, there can be no guarantee that baricitinib will achieve
its primary endpoints, receive regulatory approvals, or be commercially
successful. For further discussion of these and other risks and
uncertainties, see Lilly's and Incyte’s most recent respective Form 10-K
and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly and Incyte undertake no
duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the
date of this release.
