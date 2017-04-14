Employer:
News
CareFusion
Recalls IV Sets on Cracked Back-Check Valves
Tweet
4/14/2017 8:05:22 AM
Becton Dickinson subsidiary CareFusion recalled some IV sets today after reports that cracks in the secondary set back-check valve caused infusion fluid to leak. The company said the secondary sets are attached to a needle-free device that has been cleaned with isopropyl alcohol and CareFusion thinks that causes the plastic to crack.
Read at
MassDevice
