Advanced Cooling Therapy Receives 510(K) Clearance From FDA For Use With New Control Unit

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Cooling Therapy (ACT) has received 510(k) clearance from the US
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use of its Esophageal Cooling
Device (ECD) with the Altrix Precision Temperature Management System by
Stryker®.
ACT‘s technology platform provides a novel method to control patient
temperature using the esophageal environment. The ECD is designed to
modulate and control patient temperature when clinically indicated
through a single use, fully-enclosed triple lumen system that is
inserted into the esophagus. Two lumens attach to existing temperature
modulation equipment while a third lumen simultaneously allows gastric
decompression and drainage. The ECD can be rapidly inserted by most
trained healthcare professionals, in similar fashion to a standard
gastric tube, and can be used to control patient temperature in the
operating room, recovery room, emergency room, or ICU. No other products
on the market are approved to use the esophageal environment for
whole-body temperature modulation.
"The ECD is being adopted across the US, and globally, in an increasing
number of hospitals to warm or cool patients when clinically indicated,
and this clearance for use with the Altrix Precision Temperature
Management System will further support that growth,” commented Robin
Drassler, Vice President of Sales, North America. “The ECD is easy to
use, doesn’t require additional capital purchase, and is compatible with
the majority of available control units. We are addressing a significant
demand in emergency departments, intensive care units and operating
rooms for a wide range of temperature management needs.”
ACT’s ECD received US FDA de novo clearance in June of 2015 for use with
the Medi-Therm III by Stryker® and received FDA 510(k)
clearance in January 2016 for use with the Blanketrol® II and
III Hyper-Hypothermia systems made by Cincinnati Sub-Zero, a Gentherm
Company. It received its CE Mark in Europe in 2014, with an expanded
indication for use up to 120 hours in 2016 and a CE Mark for use with
the Altrix System by Stryker® in January 2017. It is also
licensed for sale in Canada and Australia.
