Creative Peptides Shortened Their Supply Turnaround Time
4/14/2017 8:01:10 AM
Creative Peptides added stock to a group of APIs peptides in accordance with the recent products requests they received from customers to provide better supply experience, as well as changes to other steps. Products stock will be updated frequently to quickly adapt to the market needs and help clients earn time in their scientific and industrial activities.
Based on the optimization, peptides that are needed in a high frequency or are newly recognized for potential applications will be provided in a faster mode by improving their stock and transferring process to save as much time as possible in the non-producing stages as time is money for many situations. In this way, customers will enjoy much shorter turnaround time on their regular needs.
"The synthesis of a peptide already takes a great part of the preparation time, and as solid phase peptide synthesis is the most commonly synthesis method employed, little space can be squeezed for time saving under the condition of keeping the high quality of final products. Thus optimizations can only be achieved by making improvements in other steps. Efficient pre-synthesis communication and seamless post-synthesis transferring are important to achieve the aim. Thus we focus on such process to shorten the general time." said Lorry Blair, the marketing officer of the company.
After the optimization, many customers has benefited on their needs for bremelanotide, desmopressin, calcitonin etc. Minor improvements can result in great experience in this field and the company will pay more attention to such details to offer smoother and faster service on the base of ensuring quality.
