BOC Sciences Added Three Calculators To Its Resource Database
4/14/2017 7:51:47 AM
BOC Sciences recently added three calculators to its online website resource section, which is set to facilitate chemical related calculation and they are trying to cover all types of calculating with the tools, complying with their rule of being comprehensive.
The three calculators are:
Molarity Calculator
Molarity calculator is designed for target solution preparation from the mass of the needed compound, solution amount, and the concentration of a solution with given compound mass and liquid volume. With any two of the three elements, another can be generated. For beginners, detailed description of the calculating mechanism is provided for better understanding and easier usage.
Molecular Weight Calculator
This calculator can be used for direct result of a compound’s molecular weight calculation. Though the mechanism of this calculator is simple, the exact definitions of the involved elements are provided. Of notice, the chemical formula is case sensitive and only the ones in capital letters can get results.
Solution Dilution Calculator
This calculator is based on the following equation:
Concentration (start) x Volume (start) = Concentration (final) x Volume (final)
A specific example with detail process was attached to demonstrate how to use it.
With the three calculators, the frequently needed calculation work can be covered. From the positive feedback of users, the company is greatly encouraged and has set their mind to provide more useful tools.
Besides, BOC Sciences launched a platform called Turn Waste Chemicals into Wealth to help deal with the extra chemicals won’t be needed anymore. The platform is especially useful for academic institutes and labs where chemicals are produced for a certain project, and once the project is over, the extra chemicals will be abandoned or disposed as waste. The platform will not only help to save budget for the owners, but also contribute to build a greener scientific world.
BOC Sciences is a professional chemicals supplier with over a decade’s experience in providing custom solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnological, agricultural and even veterinary scientific and industrial needs. A point distinguish the company from many other similar suppliers is that it offers a great number of chemicals with rare access in the market.
