NantOmics Acquires Genos To Bolster Its Precision Medicine Platform

CULVER CITY, Calif., April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NantOmics, the leader in molecular diagnostics and a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of families, announced today the acquisition of Genos, the leading community for next-generation sequencing, personal genetic discovery and research, based in San Francisco.

Genos was spun out of Complete Genomics in 2016 and quickly has become the leader in making next-generation sequencing more accessible and giving individuals access to 50 times more data than current popular sequencing options as well as opportunities to participate in groundbreaking research projects.

NantOmics plans to integrate the Genos technology, technical expertise and data visualization and research platform into its pan-omic analysis tools, further bolstering the company's industry leading precision medicine service that integrates whole genomic sequencing, transcriptomics, predictive proteomics and quantitative proteomics.

"We are excited to integrate the Genos technology and to welcome Genos employees to the NantOmics team," stated Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., founder and CEO of NantOmics. "With the addition of the state-of-the-art discovery and research tools from Genos, NantOmics will enhance its comprehensive diagnostic platform which delivers patient-specific pan-omic information and, ultimately, improves disease diagnosis and treatment."

"NantOmics is a leader in enabling precision medicine and Genos is excited to join forces with NantOmics to help accelerate the field of precision medicine and precision health," said Mark Blumling, co-founder and CEO of Genos.

About NantOmics

NantOmics, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, delivers molecular diagnostic capabilities with the intent of providing actionable intelligence and molecularly driven decision support for cancer patients and their providers at the point of care. NantOmics is the first molecular diagnostics company to pioneer an integrated approach to unearthing the genomic and proteomic variances that initiate and drive cancer, by analyzing both normal and tumor cells from the same patient and following identified variances through from DNA to RNA to protein to drug. NantOmics has a highly scalable cloud-based infrastructure capable of storing and processing thousands of genomes a day, computing genomic variances in near real-time, and correlating proteomic pathway analysis with quantitative multi-plexed protein expression analysis from the same micro-dissected tumor sample used for genomic analysis. For more information please visit www.nantomics.com and follow Dr. Soon-Shiong on Twitter @DrPatSoonShiong.

About Genos

Genos is a platform for genomics research and discovery. The company's mission is to break down the barriers to accelerate disease research and medical cures. The Genos community democratizes access to comprehensive personal discovery through DNA, and empowers individuals to retain ownership of their genetic data and consent in the research process. Genos is backed by strategic investors with deep roots in health care and technology, and the company's advisors include luminaries in genetics, economics, and consumer technology.

