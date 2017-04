The S&P 500 is up more than 200% since the end of 2008, and the bull market is now the second-longest on record. With stocks flirting with new highs daily, it's reasonable to expect a pull-back at some point, and if so, then our Motley Fool contributors think you'll want to own Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE), and Celgene's (NASDAQ:CELG) shares.