 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

3 Biotechs Leading the Pack in The Hepatitis B Space



4/14/2017 7:32:19 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The hepatitis B market is expected to generate $3.5 billion in global revenues by 2021. Estimates suggest that two billion people worldwide have been infected with the hepatitis B virus, and that more than 360 million have chronic (long-term) liver infections. Each year, the virus (and its associated infection) kills around 620,000 people (source). There's no cure, but a market for treatment exists right now, and it's dominated by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The company's most recent approval in the space, a prodrug formulation of its already approved asset Viread called Vemlidy, is the first hepatitis B asset to pick up FDA approval in ten years.

Read at Seeking Alpha


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 