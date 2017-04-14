|
3 Biotechs Leading the Pack in The Hepatitis B Space
4/14/2017 7:32:19 AM
The hepatitis B market is expected to generate $3.5 billion in global revenues by 2021. Estimates suggest that two billion people worldwide have been infected with the hepatitis B virus, and that more than 360 million have chronic (long-term) liver infections. Each year, the virus (and its associated infection) kills around 620,000 people (source). There's no cure, but a market for treatment exists right now, and it's dominated by Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The company's most recent approval in the space, a prodrug formulation of its already approved asset Viread called Vemlidy, is the first hepatitis B asset to pick up FDA approval in ten years.
comments powered by