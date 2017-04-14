Employer:
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Which Medtech Stocks Should You Buy Ahead Of Q1?
Tweet
4/14/2017 6:55:34 AM
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) are medtech stocks to own going into earnings season, but several others could be put on buy lists on pullbacks, an analyst says.
RBC analyst Glenn Novarro said Wednesday that among large-cap medtech stocks, Johnson and Zimmer offer the best risk/reward into the first-quarter earnings season. Zimmer is the cheapest in its arena and Johnson has lagged the group.
Read at
Investor's Business Daily
