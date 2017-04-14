Abbott (ABT) Seals Alere (ALR) Deal at Lower Price, Ending Legal Battle

ABBOTT PARK, Ill. and WALTHAM, Mass., April 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and Alere Inc. (NYSE: ALR) announced today that the companies have agreed to amend the existing terms of their agreement for Abbott's acquisition of Alere.

Under the amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere, for a new expected equity value of approximately $5.3 billion, reduced from the originally expected equity value of approximately $5.8 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2017, subject to the approval of Alere shareholders and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

Under the amended terms, the date by which necessary regulatory approvals must be received has been extended to Sept. 30, 2017, from April 30, 2017. Additionally, the companies have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits.

On Feb. 1, 2016, Abbott and Alere announced a definitive agreement for Abbott to acquire Alere, the global leader in point of care diagnostics, which will significantly expand Abbott's global diagnostics presence and leadership.

Point of care testing is a $5.5 billion segment and one of the fastest growing in vitro diagnostics segments, in part because many health care systems are increasing their reliance on these technologies to inform patient care decisions because of their ease of use, speed and accuracy.

About Alere

Alere believes that when diagnosing and monitoring health conditions, Knowing now matters. Alere delivers reliable and actionable information by providing rapid diagnostic tests, enhancing clinical and economic healthcare outcomes globally. Headquartered in Waltham, Mass., Alere focuses on rapid diagnostics for cardiometabolic disease, infectious disease and toxicology. For more information on Alere, please visit www.alere.com.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare company devoted to improving life through the development of products and technologies that span the breadth of healthcare. With a portfolio of leading, science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals, Abbott serves people in more than 150 countries and employs approximately 94,000 people.

Visit Abbott at www.abbott.com and connect with us on Twitter at @AbbottNews.

