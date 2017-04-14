 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Pharma Giant Merck Sharp & Dohme (MRK) Could Bring 600 New Jobs to Austin



4/14/2017 6:36:32 AM

The Austin City Council voted 7-3 Thursday to approve an incentives package potentially worth up to $856,000 to pharmaceutical giant Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., which is promising to bring at least 600 new jobs to the city.

The agreement, Austin’s first major corporate incentives grant since 2014, would pay $200 a year for each full-time job that Merck creates and retains under the 10-year contract. The jobs would pay an average salary of $84,586 annually.



