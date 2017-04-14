Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Pharma Giant
Merck Sharp & Dohme
(
MRK
) Could Bring 600 New Jobs to Austin
Tweet
4/14/2017 6:36:32 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The Austin City Council voted 7-3 Thursday to approve an incentives package potentially worth up to $856,000 to pharmaceutical giant Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., which is promising to bring at least 600 new jobs to the city.
The agreement, Austin’s first major corporate incentives grant since 2014, would pay $200 a year for each full-time job that Merck creates and retains under the 10-year contract. The jobs would pay an average salary of $84,586 annually.
Read at
Statesman.com
Read at
News Release
Read at
News Release
Read at
News Release
Read at
Austin Business Journal
Related News
Proteros biostructures GmbH
Forges $167 Million+ Cancer R&D Deal With
Merck Sharp & Dohme
(MRK)
Tech Giant
Apple
(AAPL) Hires Secret Team of Biomedical Engineers for Treating Diabetes
Pharmaron LLC
And
Merck Sharp & Dohme
(MRK) Agree Deal To Acquire
MSD
’s UK Hoddesdon Site
Top 10 Best Innovative Pharma Companies to Work For
Merck Sharp & Dohme
(MRK) Accused Of Failing To Produce 1,800 Documents In Propecia Case
The Top 3 Best Computer Science Jobs in Biotechnology
Merck Sharp & Dohme
(MRK) to Present New Data at the
49th European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting
After 60% Revenue Growth,
Diaceutics
Readies for Hiring Spree
Asia Recalls
Merck Sharp & Dohme
(MRK)'s Contraceptive Devices
From Biohacker to Organ Farmer, You Won’t Believe These Amazing 8 Biotech Jobs of the Future!
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Statesman.com
•
News Release
•
News Release
•
News Release
•
Austin Business Journal
•
Merck Sharp & Dohme
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs