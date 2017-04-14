Zoetis (ZTS) To Acquire Nexvet, An Innovator In Monoclonal Antibody Therapies For Companion Animals

PARSIPPANY, N.J. & TULLAMORE, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zoetis
Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) and Nexvet
Biopharma plc (Nasdaq:NVET) today announced an agreement in which
Zoetis, through a wholly owned subsidiary (“Zoetis Bidco”), will
purchase Nexvet, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for
companion animals, for a purchase price of US$6.72 per share,
representing an aggregate equity valuation of approximately US$85
million. The acquisition will strengthen Zoetis’ pipeline of solutions
for chronic pain management in dogs and cats, which represents an area
of high-need in companion animal health.
“We see the integration with
Zoetis as the logical next step to realize our ambition to bring
groundbreaking antibody therapeutics to market.”
This per share consideration represents a 66% premium over Nexvet’s
closing price on April 12, 2017.
The board of directors of Nexvet has unanimously approved the
acquisition, which is being implemented by means of a scheme of
arrangement, a statutory procedure under Irish law. The acquisition is
subject to approval by Nexvet’s shareholders and the Irish High Court
and other customary conditions, and it is currently expected to be
completed during the second half of 2017.
Nexvet, founded in 2010 and headquartered in Tullamore, Ireland, is a
biologic therapeutics company with a pipeline of monoclonal antibody
(mAb) therapies being developed for companion animals in pain and other
therapeutic areas. The company has research and development operations
in Melbourne, Australia, a manufacturing facility in Tullamore, and a
U.S. office in San Francisco.
Acquisition Is a Strategic Fit
“This acquisition is a strategic fit that brings to Zoetis an R&D
organization that shares our commitment to industry-leading innovation,”
said Dr. Alejandro Bernal, Executive Vice President and Group President,
Strategy, Commercial and Business Development at Zoetis. “It will
strengthen our R&D pipeline in monoclonal antibodies and help sustain
our category leadership in chronic pain management for companion
animals, which is an area poised for innovation with new mAb therapies.
The transaction demonstrates how we continue to invest to drive
innovation and future growth.”
“We are certain that Zoetis, with its leadership in R&D, high quality
manufacturing, marketing excellence, global scale and strong customer
relationships, is the ideal company to guide our monoclonal antibody
candidates through development into commercialization,” said Dr. George
Gunn, Chairman of the Board of Nexvet. “We see the integration with
Zoetis as the logical next step to realize our ambition to bring
groundbreaking antibody therapeutics to market.”
A Promising Pipeline of First-In-Class Antibody Therapies for Pain
Therapies to treat chronic pain in companion animals represent a global
area valued at an estimated US$400 million a year1. Nexvet’s
pipeline product ranevetmab, a mAb targeting nerve-growth factor (NGF)
for treatment of chronic pain associated with osteoarthritis in dogs,
would, upon approval, be the companion animal industry’s first
monoclonal antibody therapy administered monthly by injection for
chronic pain. Ranevetmab would enable Zoetis to expand its portfolio of
solutions for chronic pain in dogs.
Nexvet is also developing frunevetmab, a monoclonal antibody targeting
NGF to treat chronic pain associated with osteoarthritis in cats. Feline
treatments for pain are limited, and frunevetmab could open up a new
opportunity in feline pain that is underserved today.
Zoetis has been a leader in the treatment of osteoarthritis pain and
inflammation in dogs for two decades with the company’s Rimadyl®
(carprofen), the first non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)
product approved for use in dogs. Zoetis also developed and markets the
NSAID product Trocoxil (mavacoxib), a COX-2 inhibitor approved in the
European Union and other international markets to treat arthritis pain
and inflammation in dogs.
Zoetis has earned a reputation as a pioneer in bringing veterinarians
first-in-class antibody therapy solutions for areas of high unmet need
in animal health. The company’s mAb therapy Cytopoint™ was licensed in
the U.S. in December 2016 to control the clinical signs such as itching
associated with atopic dermatitis in dogs. Zoetis anticipates its
approval in the European Union this year.
“We recognize the significant achievements of the Nexvet R&D team,” said
Dr. Catherine Knupp, Executive Vice President and President, Research
and Development at Zoetis. “The research programs initiated by Nexvet
will be integrated into our operation to leverage the scale and
experience of Zoetis’ existing global R&D expertise.”
Terms of the Transaction
Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, Nexvet shareholders will
receive US$6.72 in cash per ordinary share. The cash consideration
payable by Zoetis under the terms of the proposed acquisition will be
funded by cash on hand. It is intended that the acquisition will be
implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement (“Scheme Document”)
under Chapter 1 of Part 9 of the Irish Companies Act 2014. It is
intended that the Scheme Document, which will form part of the Proxy
Statement filed by Nexvet with the United States Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”) containing the full terms and conditions of the
acquisition (including notices of the shareholder and scheme meetings),
and the balance of the Proxy Statement will be mailed as soon as
practicable after the date of this announcement to Nexvet shareholders,
and, for information only, to holders of Nexvet’s warrants, options and
restricted share units. The Nexvet Proxy Statement, including the Scheme
Document, will be made available by Nexvet at www.nexvet.com.
About Zoetis
Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) is the leading animal health company, dedicated to
supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 60
years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops,
manufactures and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, complemented
by diagnostic products, genetic tests, biodevices and a range of
services. Zoetis serves veterinarians, livestock producers and people
who raise and care for farm and companion animals with sales of its
products in more than 100 countries. In 2016, the company generated
annual revenue of US$4.9 billion with approximately 9,000 employees. For
more information, visit www.Zoetis.com.
About Nexvet
Nexvet
is a veterinary biologic therapeutics company focused on transforming
the therapeutic market for companion animals, such as dogs and cats, by
developing and commercializing novel, species-specific biologics.
Nexvet’s PETization™ platform is designed to rapidly create monoclonal
antibodies (mAbs) that are recognized as “self” or “native” by an
animal’s immune system, a property Nexvet refers to as “100%
species-specificity.” Nexvet’s product candidates are designed to build
upon the safety and efficacy data from clinically tested human
therapies, which is intended to reduce clinical risk and development
cost.
Nexvet is leveraging diverse global expertise and incentives to build a
vertically integrated biopharmaceutical company, which conducts drug
discovery in Australia, conducts clinical development in the United
States and Europe and conducts manufacturing in Ireland.
1 Zoetis research on file, 2017
No Profit Forecast / Asset Valuation
No statement in this announcement is intended to constitute a profit
forecast for any period, nor should any statements be interpreted to
mean that earnings, earnings per share, losses or losses per share will
necessarily be greater or lesser than those for the relevant preceding
financial periods for any of Nexvet or Zoetis or Zoetis Bidco as
appropriate. No statement in this announcement constitutes an asset
valuation.