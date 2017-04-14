LiveLeaf And Emery Pharma Enter Into An R&D Alliance For Development Of Next Generation Anti-Infective Drugs

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveLeaf, Inc., a life sciences company pioneering the use of biologic
plant immunity to combat antibiotic resistant bacterial infection,
announces collaboration with contract research organization, Emery
Pharma. The alliance will advance LiveLeaf’s development of novel
pro-drugs for FDA approval through LiveLeaf’s recently formed
pharmaceutical subsidiary, Quellthera.
“The increasing incidence of bacterial resistance to antibiotics is
becoming a worldwide crisis. Quellthera is pursuing the development of
proprietary plant-based anti infectives with unique mechanisms that can
inhibit bacteria without contributing to further antibiotic resistance,”
said Edward Schnipper, Chief Medical Officer, Quellthera.
According to Alex Huang, Founder and CEO of LiveLeaf, “Evolution
has given many plants a means to coexist with potentially harmful
bacteria. LiveLeaf has commercially harnessed this biochemistry
to safely quell pathogen attack while protecting the balance of human
gut microflora. We look forward to leveraging Emery Pharma’s
unique microbiology, product development, and analytical capabilities in
advancing this as a new drug paradigm.”
“More than ever, we are in need of new approaches in dealing with
multidrug resistant pathogens. Emery Pharma has the largest collection
of ESKAPE pathogens for rapid drug screening in the U.S. and eager to
support LiveLeaf in their development goals,” says Ron Najafi,
Ph.D., CEO of Emery Pharma.
About LiveLeaf and Quellthera
Quellthera, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveLeaf, Inc., a Silicon Valley
based company founded in 2008 to discover novel therapeutics based on
the reactive biochemistries of plant immunity. LiveLeaf’s site-activated
phenone platform is believed to deliver direct and epigenetic
suppression of bacterial virulence with reinforcement of mucosal barrier
function. Quellthera, Inc. was created in 2016 to leverage LiveLeaf’s
product safety record and substantial body of studies in pursuit of drug
development. For more information, please visit http://liveleaf.com
or contact ahuang@liveleaf.com,
1-650-274-3888
About Emery Pharma
Emery Pharma is a contract research organization focused on supporting
mid-size biotech, pharma, synthetic fuel, agro chem and novel battery
technology located in Alameda, CA with experienced chemists and
biologists, deploying the most modern equipment NMR, LCMS, Prep-HPLC,
ICP-MS in support of its research and development collaboration
partners. The team is capable of conducting organic synthesis in support
of medicinal chemistry, biological screening, and deformulation projects.
Contact Emery Pharma at 1-888-98-EMERY or send a message through its
website: http://emerypharma.com/contact/