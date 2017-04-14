LiveLeaf And Emery Pharma Enter Into An R&D Alliance For Development Of Next Generation Anti-Infective Drugs

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiveLeaf, Inc., a life sciences company pioneering the use of biologic plant immunity to combat antibiotic resistant bacterial infection, announces collaboration with contract research organization, Emery Pharma. The alliance will advance LiveLeaf’s development of novel pro-drugs for FDA approval through LiveLeaf’s recently formed pharmaceutical subsidiary, Quellthera.

“The increasing incidence of bacterial resistance to antibiotics is becoming a worldwide crisis. Quellthera is pursuing the development of proprietary plant-based anti infectives with unique mechanisms that can inhibit bacteria without contributing to further antibiotic resistance,” said Edward Schnipper, Chief Medical Officer, Quellthera.

According to Alex Huang, Founder and CEO of LiveLeaf, “Evolution has given many plants a means to coexist with potentially harmful bacteria. LiveLeaf has commercially harnessed this biochemistry to safely quell pathogen attack while protecting the balance of human gut microflora. We look forward to leveraging Emery Pharma’s unique microbiology, product development, and analytical capabilities in advancing this as a new drug paradigm.”

“More than ever, we are in need of new approaches in dealing with multidrug resistant pathogens. Emery Pharma has the largest collection of ESKAPE pathogens for rapid drug screening in the U.S. and eager to support LiveLeaf in their development goals,” says Ron Najafi, Ph.D., CEO of Emery Pharma.

About LiveLeaf and Quellthera

Quellthera, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveLeaf, Inc., a Silicon Valley based company founded in 2008 to discover novel therapeutics based on the reactive biochemistries of plant immunity. LiveLeaf’s site-activated phenone platform is believed to deliver direct and epigenetic suppression of bacterial virulence with reinforcement of mucosal barrier function. Quellthera, Inc. was created in 2016 to leverage LiveLeaf’s product safety record and substantial body of studies in pursuit of drug development. For more information, please visit http://liveleaf.com or contact ahuang@liveleaf.com, 1-650-274-3888

About Emery Pharma

Emery Pharma is a contract research organization focused on supporting mid-size biotech, pharma, synthetic fuel, agro chem and novel battery technology located in Alameda, CA with experienced chemists and biologists, deploying the most modern equipment NMR, LCMS, Prep-HPLC, ICP-MS in support of its research and development collaboration partners. The team is capable of conducting organic synthesis in support of medicinal chemistry, biological screening, and deformulation projects.

