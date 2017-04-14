Company Profile For EnXray

 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnXray is developing its Low Energy X-ray technology to deliver ionizing radiation sterilization, enabling OEM medical device manufacturers on site & on demand terminal sterilization, the final critical step in their production process. Our technology will also provide benefits in inventory holding costs & reduced time to market.

Company:

EnXray Limited

Headquarters Address:

Liverpool Innovation Park
Edge Lane
Liverpool L7 9NJ
United Kingdom

Main Telephone:

+447717062184

Website:

enxray.com

Type of Organization:

Private

Industry:

Manufacturing

Key Executives:

CEO: Edward Cappabianca

COO: Siddhartha Ghose

Public Relations

Contact:

Supriya Mathur

Phone:

+447725952314

Email:

supriya.mathur@outlook.com

Administrative Assistant

Contact:

Danielle Childs

Phone:

+447717062184

Email:

dmc@enxray.com


