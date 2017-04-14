Company Profile For EnXray

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EnXray is developing its Low Energy X-ray technology to deliver ionizing
radiation sterilization, enabling OEM medical device manufacturers on
site & on demand terminal sterilization, the final critical step in
their production process. Our technology will also provide benefits in
inventory holding costs & reduced time to market.
|
Company:
|
|
EnXray Limited
|
|
Headquarters Address:
|
|
Liverpool Innovation Park
|
|
|
|
Edge Lane
|
|
|
|
Liverpool L7 9NJ
|
|
|
|
United Kingdom
|
|
Main Telephone:
|
|
+447717062184
|
|
Website:
|
|
enxray.com
|
|
Type of Organization:
|
|
Private
|
|
Industry:
|
|
Manufacturing
|
|
Key Executives:
|
|
CEO: Edward Cappabianca
|
|
|
|
COO: Siddhartha Ghose
|
|
Public Relations
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Supriya Mathur
|
|
Phone:
|
|
+447725952314
|
|
Email:
|
|
supriya.mathur@outlook.com
|
|
Administrative Assistant
|
|
|
|
Contact:
|
|
Danielle Childs
|
|
Phone:
|
|
+447717062184
|
|
Email:
|
|
dmc@enxray.com
|