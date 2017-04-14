 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Boston Scientific (BSX) Is Getting Drug-Eluting Stents And Balloons Into Legs



4/14/2017 6:07:17 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Boston Scientific officials think they have a leg up when it comes to bringing drug-eluting technology to bear on peripheral artery disease. That’s because the medical device giant has decades of experience with balloons and drug-eluting stents used around the heart.

When it comes to treating the narrowing arteries in the legs and thighs, Boston Sci has its Eluvia drug-eluting stent, which received a CE Mark in early 2016, and its Ranger drug-coated balloon, which received a CE Mark in 2014. (Until Boston Sci is able to market the Ranger in the U.S., the company is distributing C.R. Bard’s Lutonix drug-coated balloon.)

Read at MassDevice


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 