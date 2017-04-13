MyDx (MYDX) Announces Top 10 Tracked Cannabis Therapies; Top 10 Patient Communities Supporting Cannabis Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX), a science and technology company and creator of MyDx® (My Diagnostic), the first multi-use handheld chemical analyzer designed for the Cannabis professional and retail consumer to correlate the chemical profile of cannabis with its therapeutic effect, today announces the release of select relevant datasets surrounding the top ailments that people are seeking relief for, as well as the top patient communities that help each other identify a chemical profile to treat certain ailments.

Top 10 Tracked Cannabis Therapies

Pain is the number one sought after therapy by the CannaDx Community. Approximately 43% of the people testing and tracking a specific cannabis chemical profile for relief are doing so to help treat their Pain. Approximately 28% are seeking cannabis chemical profiles for Anxiety and Depression, 18% for Migraines, 15% for Nausea, 14% for PTSD, 13% for Bipolar Disorder, 12% for Anorexia, 11% for ADD/ADHD, and 6% for Arthritis.

Top 10 Patient Communities to Support Cannabis Therapeutics

Although Ulcers and Crones Disease represent less than 2.5% of the crowdsourced ailments being tracked by our community of users combined, it is interesting to note that over 93% of CannaDx users who are seeking a chemical profile as relief for those ailments are sharing their findings with the rest of the community. In comparison, the patient community support is not as strong for Pain, where only about 20% of the population engages the CannaDx community with their findings. In general, we have found that depending on the nature of the disease, the more niche the patient community, the more users are willing to help other people identify the ideal chemical profile to treat their specific ailment.

Finding a Chemical Profile that Works for You

In a recent article referenced in Forbes entitled Cannabis Lab Testing Is The Industry's Dirty Little Secret, the challenge of testing, tracking and finding the right chemical profile to meet a patient's needs becomes even more compounded when one faces the reality that not all labs are created equal, and even if they were, not all branded samples named 'Blue Dream' have similar chemical profiles. This creates a serious problem when people think they are buying a consistent cannabis product based on its name, which at this point in the developing market, means very little.

"We are finally getting to heart of what aliments people are tracking and more importantly, what unique chemicals profiles are helping them find relief," stated Daniel Yazbeck, Chief Executive Officer of MyDx. "By mining this HIPPA Compliant Data, we are now identifying the specific green Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (gAPI) that can be derived from cannabis, as well as the dosage of each ingredient that should go into a formulation so it can be tailored for a specific therapy. This information not only supports an active engaged community, but also provides the basis for our Company to partner, sell and supply smart devices and formulations to the various communities we service so they can benefit from tailored cannabis therapies that meet their specific needs."

As more data is accumulated and as formulations become validated, MyDx intends to commercialize those remedies and have them more readily available for mass consumption.

To Learn More about Cannabis Testing, MyDx Technology, and the Science of Cannabis 2.0, please download the MyDx White Paper.

About MyDx, Inc.

MyDx, Inc. (OTCQB: MYDX) is a chemical detection and sensor technology company based in San Diego, California whose mission is to help people Trust & Verify® what they put into their minds and bodies. The Company developed MyDx®, a patented, affordable portable analyzer that provides real-time chemical analysis and fits in the palm of the user's hand. The multi-use MyDx analyzer leverages over a decade of established chemical detection technology to measure chemicals of interest. The Company owns a substantial and growing intellectual property portfolio of patents covering its technology. The MyDx AquaDx®, OrganaDx™ and CannaDx™ sensors are now commercialized, and the AeroDx® application is next in line. All sensors will be compatible with a MyDx App that empowers consumers to live a healthier life by revealing the chemical composition of what they eat, drink and inhale. For more information, please visit www.cdxlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks associated with the uncertainty of future financial results, additional financing requirements, development of new products, our ability to complete our product testing and launch our product commercially, the acceptance of our product in the marketplace, the uncertainty of the laws and regulations relating to cannabis, the impact of competitive products or pricing, technological changes, the effect of economic conditions and other uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at http://ir.cdxlife.com/all-sec-filings or www.sec.gov.