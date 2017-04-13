EAG Laboratories And University Of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy Announce Webinar Series

SAN DIEGO, CA and MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - EAG Laboratories, a global scientific services company that provides testing, analytical and characterization services to technology- and life-science-related industries, and University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy have launched an educational webinar series to illuminate common analytical challenges related to modern drug development. The series, titled "The Science of Drug Development," is an extension of the university's continuing education technical curricula available to industry scientists in all stages of their careers.

"Today, the majority of drug development activities are outsourced to service providers like EAG. Having worked with so many different types of molecules, formulations and modes of action, our scientists bring a unique perspective to industry conversations about analytical and regulatory challenges. This collaboration with the University of Wisconsin provides a great forum for EAG scientists to share their insight into common drug development issues," said Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of EAG.

Webinars will be approximately one hour in length, including a question and answer session with technical experts. Recorded versions will be available for download on both the EAG and the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy websites. With topics ranging from analytical challenges of cutting-edge Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) development to how to avoid problems with analytical method transfers between laboratories, the series offers pharmaceutical scientists a quick and travel-free way to enhance their technical acumen.

"We believe the webinar series will be a great complement to the short-courses, conferences and workshops offered through our Division of Pharmacy Professional Development (DPPD)," said Erik Burns, EdD, Division Chair, Assistant Dean of Outreach and Professional Development. University of Wisconsin-Madison DPPD has been a leader in pharmacist and pharmaceutical sciences continuing education and professional development for over 60 years.

The series commences on May 18 with the first webinar entitled, "Analytical Method Transfers: Practice & Pitfalls." The full schedule for the series can be viewed here. For additional information, visit http://www.eag.com or www.wisc.edu.

About EAG Laboratories:

EAG, Inc., is a global scientific services company serving clients across a vast array of technology-related industries. Through multi-disciplinary expertise in the life, materials and engineering sciences, EAG helps companies innovate and improve products, ensure quality and safety, protect intellectual property and comply with evolving global regulations. EAG employs 1200+ employees in seven countries, across 20 laboratories serving more than 4,000 clients worldwide.

EAG Laboratories is a trade name of EAG, Inc., majority owned by Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm with more than $3.5 billion in capital under management. Odyssey makes majority, control investments primarily in established middle-market industrial manufacturing and business services companies in a variety of industries. Further information regarding Odyssey Investment Partners can be found at www.odysseyinvestment.com.

About the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy

A global leader in pharmacy education, research, service and professional development, the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy has educated the world's finest pharmacists and scientists for more than 130 years. Our constantly evolving curriculum, state-of-the-art facilities and commitment to hands-on learning mean our students graduate with a thorough education, grounded in the latest biomedical, pharmaceutical, social and clinical science, and the practical skills to advance tomorrow's patient care.

Inspired by the Wisconsin Idea, the renowned faculty, groundbreaking research labs and institutes of the School of Pharmacy are united by a single mission: to enhance the health and quality of life of people in Wisconsin and around the world.