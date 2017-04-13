ReproCELL And Fox Chase Cancer Center Form Strategic Alliance To Accelerate Biomarker And Genetic Discovery

BELTSVILLE, MD and PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - ReproCELL and Fox Chase Cancer Center today announced a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating oncology discovery and translational studies. Through this alliance, ReproCELL will augment its Global Repository of biospecimens with samples from the Fox Chase Cancer Center, ensuring that researchers have access to the widest array of clinical-grade biospecimens.

"ReproCELL's alliance with Fox Chase ensures that the oncology research and development market has access to a premium source of clinically annotated tissue specimens," said Rama Modali, CEO of ReproCELL USA. "The scope and sustainability of specimens collected by Fox Chase is as unique as it is impressive, covering nearly every major solid tumor type."

Today, industry and academia need access to clinical data and biospecimens to accelerate discovery and translational studies. Internationally renowned for cancer research and treatment, Fox Chase Cancer Center also serves as the center of a comprehensive patient care network covering the densely populated three-state region surrounding Philadelphia. As a result, tissue and blood specimens collected for the repository can trace each anonymized patient's pathway from pre-diagnosis to treatment and through long-term follow-up care. Fox Chase specimens collected at each stage are supported by annotations that include medical histories, detailed records of treatment protocols as well as outcomes.

"Our biosamples have tremendous clinical value, and getting them into the hands of as many cancer researchers as possible is a priority for us," said Richard I. Fisher, MD, president & CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center. "We know that making our biosamples available to the wider scientific community will accelerate the pace of cancer research."

As a leading provider of biomaterials, ReproCELL is deeply engaged with cancer research being conducted by pharma, biotech and leading academic research institutions worldwide.

About Fox Chase Cancer Center

The Hospital of Fox Chase Cancer Center and its affiliates (collectively "Fox Chase Cancer Center"), a member of the Temple University Health System, is one of the leading cancer research and treatment centers in the United States. Founded in 1904 in Philadelphia as one of the nation's first cancer hospitals, Fox Chase was also among the first institutions to be designated a National Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center in 1974. Fox Chase researchers have won the highest awards in their fields, including two Nobel Prizes. Fox Chase physicians are also routinely recognized in national rankings, and the Center's nursing program has received the Magnet recognition for excellence four consecutive times. Today, Fox Chase conducts a broad array of nationally competitive basic, translational, and clinical research, with special programs in cancer prevention, detection, survivorship and community outreach. For more information, call 1-888-FOX CHASE or (1-888-369-2427).

About ReproCELL

ReproCELL provides services and reagents to support the entire drug discovery pathway. Bioserve brand biorepository and molecular services provide researchers with human tissue samples and services to support a wide variety of research and development, as well as provide a starting point for stem cell research. Stemgent brand stem cell products and services, along with ReproCELL brand differentiated cells and reagents, enable researchers bring the power of stem cells to bear on human disease. Alvetex brand 3D culture products provide a physiologically relevant environment for cells that mimics the in vitro situation. Biopta brand human tissue assays provide pharmaceutical companies with physiologically relevant information on human tissue prior to clinical trials. ReproCELL, founded in 2002, is based in Yokohama, Japan and has laboratories in Beltsville, MD, USA, and in Glasgow, UK to support global research efforts.

For more information please visit www.ReprocellUSA.com or call 301-470-3362.