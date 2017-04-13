4WEB Medical Announces Record Growth In Q1 Of 2017

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 4WEB Medical, the industry leader in 3D printed implant technology, announced today at the annual meeting of the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) that the company achieved its largest revenue quarter to date in the first quarter of 2017. "The mark of a truly successful orthopedic implant company is sustained quarter over quarter growth, irrespective of market seasonality or other external factors," said Geoffrey Bigos, Vice President of Spine Sales at 4WEB Medical. "Our continued success and rapid expansion is a testament to our surgeon customers belief in the difference that 4WEB's Truss Implant Technology makes on surgical outcomes for their patients."

4WEB's record breaking quarter was highlighted by strong demand for its comprehensive Posterior Spine Truss System product line for TLIF procedures. The company also expanded sales and distribution into dozens of new hospitals during the quarter, making significant investments in sales infrastructure to further its reach into new markets. The first planned U.S. surgeries with the company's new Lateral Spine Truss System in Q2 are certain to further advance its market leading position.

"The proliferation of 3D printed titanium implants across the industry has fueled the market adoption of these devices in spine surgery," said Jim Bruty, 4WEB's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "4WEB's distinct advantages over competitive 3D printed and other titanium implants are clear; increased bone implant surface interface, more volume for bone through-growth, and transference of load throughout the implant to create a mechanical environment for biological fusion to occur."

4WEB Medical is an implant device company founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas. Thirty years of research in topological dimension theory led to the discovery of a novel geometry, the 4WEB, that can be used as a building block to create high-strength, lightweight web structures. The company leveraged this breakthrough along with cutting-edge 3D printing technology to develop 4WEB Medical's proprietary truss implant platform. The 4WEB Medical product portfolio includes the Cervical Spine Truss System, the Anterior Spine Truss System, the Posterior Spine Truss System, the Lateral Spine Truss System, and the Osteotomy Truss System. 4WEB is actively developing truss implant designs for knee, hip, trauma and patient specific orthopedic procedures.

