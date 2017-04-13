 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
New Research Suggests Potential For Additional Clinical Utility Of QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)'s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus



4/13/2017 11:43:42 AM

Findings indicate increased specificity in low-risk populations and potential for monitoring tuberculosis treatment

HILDEN, Germany, and GERMANTOWN, Maryland, April 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that two peer-reviewed studies indicate the potential additional clinical value for QuantiFERON-TB® Gold Plus (QFT-Plus®), the fourth-generation test using enhanced QuantiFERON technology to detect latent tuberculosis (TB) infection. Both studies focus on potential benefits of novel CD8+ T-cell stimulating antigens contained in QFT-Plus. A study at the Stanford University School of Medicine is the first publication describing the performance of QFT-Plus in healthcare workers, while a study at Japan's National Hospital Organization Hokkaido Medical Center provides the first evidence for QFT-Plus as a potential monitoring aid during treatment of active TB.

"These studies add to a growing body of clinical evidence on QuantiFERON-TB Plus, suggesting added utility for our novel CD8+ T-cell technology. We have introduced QFT-Plus in more than 60 markets since 2015 to aid in tuberculosis control by screening at-risk populations for latent TB infection," said Dr. Masae Kawamura, Senior Director, TB Medical and Scientific Affairs, at QIAGEN. "The unique ability of QFT-Plus to measure CD8+ immune response has led the World Health Organization to suggest that the new test offers potential for identifying patients at greater risk of progressing to active TB. A number of clinical studies are underway to explore broader applications based on the CD8+ capability, although regulatory approvals to date focus on the effectiveness of QFT-Plus in detecting latent TB infection."

