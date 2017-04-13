|
BASF Launches New MasterTop Flooring Series On The European Market
4/13/2017 11:39:26 AM
- Impact noise reduction up to 20 dB
- Combining design, silence and sustainable properties
Mannheim, Germany – April 13, 2017 – With the new MasterTop 1327 series BASF has launched two fully liquid-applied, sound deadening flooring system specifications which combine high walking comfort with exclusive design possibilities and enhanced sound deadening properties. This complements the BASF product portfolio of chemical solutions for construction, which is bundled under the Master Builders Solutions® brand.
The new system specifications MasterTop1327-16dB and MasterTop1327-20dB offer a number of advantages in terms of room acoustics, application, design and sustainability: thanks to the sound deadening layer, vertical sound transmission, like impact noise, is reduced by 16 up to 20 dB, which results in a pleasant living and working environment. This innovative, sound deadening layer is applied in liquid form, just like all the other components of MasterTop 1327 systems. Thus the application of the flooring is simplified – especially in rooms with complex shapes. Moreover, liquid application allows for maximum creative freedom and individual floor designs in terms of form and color. All systems of the new MasterTop 1327 series contribute to optimal indoor air quality and comply with the low emission limits of the AgBB standard (Committee for Health-related Evaluation of Building Products). Thanks to their extreme durability and easy maintenance they generate low life-cycle costs.
“With the launch of our MasterTop 1327 series we are further strengthening our product portfolio in the area of decorative flooring systems that focus on immensely challenging aesthetic floors. Of course our aim is to offer our customers state-of-the-art flooring. For instance MasterTop1327-20dB is the first and only fully liquid-applied flooring system on the market which reduces impact noise by 20 dB,” says Luc Van Eldere, Head of Performance Flooring Europe at BASF.
MasterTop 1327 seamless flooring systems are well-suited for applications in buildings where a pleasing appearance, high walking comfort and minimum noise levels are equally important: in hospitals silence and well-being are important for patients to recover; in educational facilities a quiet environment for children to learn is required; this also applies to offices, where employees need to concentrate; in hotels guests want to rest in a feel-good atmosphere.
MasterTop 1327-20dB is also part of BASF´s recently introduced sustainability campaign: Master Builders Solutions experts together with European customers present selected cases that demonstrate how superior chemistry enables customers to increase their productivity as well as decrease operational costs and carbon
footprint. A specific customer success story on MasterTop 1327-20dB and its significant noise reduction at the workplace is available at:
www.sustainability.master-builders-solutions.basf.com
About the Construction Chemicals division
BASF’s Construction Chemicals division offers advanced chemical solutions under the global umbrella brand Master Builders Solutions for the construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of structures. The brand is built on more than 100 years of experience in the construction industry. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses concrete admixtures, cement additives, chemical solutions for underground construction, waterproofing systems, sealants, concrete repair & protection systems, performance grouts, performance flooring systems, tile-fixing systems, expansion joints & control systems and wood protection solutions.
The Construction Chemicals division’s approximately 6,000 employees form a global community of building experts. To solve our customers’ specific construction challenges from conception through to completion of a project, we draw on our specialist know-how, regional expertise and the experience gained in countless constructions projects worldwide. We leverage global BASF technologies and our in-depth knowledge of local building needs to develop innovations that help make our customers more successful and drive sustainable construction.
The division operates production sites and sales offices in more than 60 countries and achieved sales of about €2.3 billion in 2016.
About BASF
At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. The approximately 114,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. BASF generated sales of about €58 billion in 2016. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt (BAS), London (BFA) and Zurich (BAS). Further information at www.basf.com.
