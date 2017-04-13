Heska Corporation (HSKA) Schedules First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call For May 2, 2017

LOVELAND, Colo., April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News ; "Heska" or the "Company"), a provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products , plans to announce its first quarter 2017 financial results in a press release to be issued on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 before the market opens. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET on the same day, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

To access the conference call:

From within the United States, please dial 1-888-256-9157

From outside of the United States, please dial 1-913-312-0860

Reference Conference ID: 8951708

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's website on www.heska.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET and continue through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

To access the replay:

From within the United States, please dial 1-844-512-2921

From outside the United States, please dial 1-412-317-6671

Reference Replay Pin Number: 8951708

The webcast will also be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA - News) sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska's state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, vaccines, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company's core focus is on supporting veterinarians in the canine and feline healthcare space. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

