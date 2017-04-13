Recordati Establishes Canadian Presence With Launch Of Recordati Rare Diseases Canada Inc.

TORONTO, April 13, 2017 /CNW/ - Recordati, a global biopharmaceutical company committed to providing orphan therapies to underserved rare disease communities, today announced the incorporation of its Canadian affiliate, Recordati Rare Diseases Canada Inc.

Recordati Rare Diseases Canada, a company wholly owned by the Italy-based Recordati Group, will be the exclusive provider of several treatments, including Carbaglu® (carglumic acid), Cystadane® (betaine anhydrous) and Cosmegen® (dactinomycin) in Canada.

"We're thrilled to be a part of Canada's innovative biopharmaceutical community focused on bringing treatments to ultra-rare disease and oncology patients" said Paul McCabe, General Manager, Recordati Rare Diseases Canada. "As a company, we're happy to be able to bring these products together under one umbrella to offer the highest-quality treatments to these patients."

Based in Toronto, Recordati has launched a new website designed to assist Canadians with certain rare diseases across the country. For more, visit www.recordatirarediseases.ca.

About Recordati

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange with a total staff of around 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, notably those indicated for the treatment of rare diseases.

Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations in the main European countries, in Russia, in other Central and Eastern European countries, in Turkey, in North Africa, in the United States of America and in some Latin American countries.

SOURCE Recordati