Accuray Inc. (ARAY) To Report Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results On April 27, 2017

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) will report results for its fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, April 27, 2017 after the market close. Management will host a conference call to review the results at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET on the same day.
The conference call dial-in numbers are 855-867-4103 (USA) or 262-912-4764 (International). In addition, a dial up replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the call's conclusion for one week. The replay number is 855-859-2056 (USA), or 404-537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 8374292.
A live webcast of the call will also be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.accuray.com/investors. A webcast replay can be accessed on the website and will remain available until Accuray announces its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, ending June 30, 2017.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative tumor treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The Company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com
Contacts:
Investors:
Brian Moore, EVC Group, 310-770-0389, bmoore@evcgroup.com
Doug Sherk, EVC Group, 415-652-9100, dsherk@evcgroup.com
Media:
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
408-789-4426
bkaplan@accuray.com
To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accuray-to-report-fiscal-2017-third-quarter-financial-results-on-april-27-2017-300439128.html
SOURCE Accuray Incorporated