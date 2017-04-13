|
Data MATRIX Ltd. Welcomes Director Of Business Development In North America
Our team is pleased to announce, Brian M. Langin as Director of Business Development in North America.
This spring, Data MATRIX is going to launch business in Europe and the USA. This is why the team is enhanced not only by software developers, but by new business managers as well. Mr. Langin is a highly accomplished professional executive with over 15 years of experience in the clinical research industry. .
With a strong focus on technology solutions for global outsourcing, Brian has helped contribute to the success of multiple Biopharma programs during his career. He has experienced first hand the evolution of global strategic partnership and alliance management. Mr. Langin has an undergraduate degree in Political Science from Framingham State University (USA).
“Data MATRIX has impressive experience with Biometrics and data management software development. Their Cloud Based solutions for clinical trials are incredibly robust, and will challenge the current market options. The industry needs novel and circumspect solutions in support of global clinical trials, Data MATRIX will help fulfill that requirement,” – Brian comments.
