Invitation - Presentation Of Sobi's Q1 2017 Results

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

On 28 April, at 08:00 CET, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) will publish its report for the first quarter 2017.

Financial analysts and media are invited to participate in a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 14:00 CET. The event will be hosted by Sobi's CEO and President, Geoffrey McDonough, and the presentation will be held in English.

The presentation can be followed live, or afterwards on www.sobi.com. Slides used in the presentation will be made available on Sobi's website prior to the telephone conference.

To participate in the telephone conference, please call:

UK: +44 203 008 9809

SE: +46 8 566 426 93

US: +1 855 831 5948

Live audience URL:

http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/r.htm?e=1397849&s=1&k=08548B2F4E60BFAC70B564C2463239A6

(The recording will be made available via the audience URL within three hours after the live broadcast.)

About Sobi

Sobi is an international specialty healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases. Sobi's mission is to develop and deliver innovative therapies and services to improve the lives of patients. The product portfolio is primarily focused on Haemophilia, Inflammation and Genetic diseases. Sobi also markets a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Russia for partner companies. Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology with world-class capabilities in protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing. In 2016 Sobi had total revenues of SEK 5.2 billion (USD 608 M) and about 760 employees. The share (STO: SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information is available at www.sobi.com.

For more information please contact

Media relations Investor relations Linda Holmström, Senior Communications Manager Jörgen Winroth, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations +46-70-873-40-95 +1-347-224-0819, +1-212-579-0506, +46-8-697-2135 linda.holmstrom@sobi.com jorgen.winroth@sobi.com

