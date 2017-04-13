Foresee Pharma Announces Key Executive Appointments

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (6576.TWO) ("Foresee"), announced today the appointment of two key executives with strong medical, scientific and drug development experience and expertise, solidifying Foresee's position as it embarks on a path towards significant milestones:

Dr. Yisheng Lee in the role of Chief Medical Officer ; and

in the role of Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Lau in the role of Senior Vice President, NCE Preclinical and Clinical Development

Dr. Yisheng Lee will play a leading role in establishing Foresee's strategies related to portfolio management, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance and risk management. With his broad experience in clinical practice, medical education, and academic research, Dr. Lee will play a leading role in continuing to enhance Foresee's network with academic institutions and clinical trial sites.

Dr. David Lau will lead Foresee's NCE preclinical and clinical development, including pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, bioanalysis, toxicology, and preclinical/clinical pharmacology. Dr. Lau will also play a strategic role in the scientific support related to the out-licensing/partnering of Foresee's programs and in the evaluation and selection of any new drug in-licensing opportunities.

Dr. Yisheng Lee brings extensive leadership experience in patient care, new drug clinical trial execution and medical research that will help build Foresee's competitive advantage in the implementation of clinical development strategies and trial designs. Dr. Lee has practiced pediatric hematology/oncology and held multiple academic appointments (teaching and research) at Harvard, Duke, Stanford, and UCSF Medical Schools over the past 30 years. Dr. Lee received a medical doctor degree as an honor graduate from National Taiwan University, a Ph. D. in Tumor Immunology/Pathology from Duke University, and an MBA from UC Irvine. Dr. Lee has first-hand patient caring insights and solid academic achievements in pathology, neurology, pediatrics, hematology, and oncology.

Dr. David Lau has successfully led and played key roles in NCE preclinical and clinical development in multiple pharmaceutical companies over the past 25 years. Most recently he was Vice President, Preclinical Safety Assessment, leading activities in drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical pharmacology, at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, including the development of a novel NCE in the auto-immune disease area from early stage development through NDA filing. Before Rigel, Dr. Lau was Senior Director and West Coast Site Head in the Global Preclinical Development Department of Johnson & Johnson, and he also served as Director of Pharmacokinetics and Drug Metabolism at Amgen. Dr. Lau holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry from University of California at San Francisco and a B.S. in Pharmaceutics from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Dr. Ben Chien, Chairman and CEO of Foresee stated, "We are excited to have Drs. Lee and Lau join our leadership team, as they bring extensive drug development expertise that aligns perfectly with our portfolio and will greatly complement Foresee's global team. Dr. Lee has been a key contributor to Foresee's strategy as a non-executive Board member since the company's inception. We are excited to have him take on a more active operational role as part of our executive team. Dr. Lau's hands-on drug development experience covering the entire development life cycle will be invaluable as Foresee is planning to expedite and expand the development of its multiple NCE programs."

About Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Foresee is a Taiwan and US-based biopharmaceutical company listed on the Taipei Exchange. Foresee's R&D efforts are focused in two key areas, namely its unique stabilized injectable formulation (SIF) depot delivery platform and derived drug products targeting specialty markets, and its transformative early stage preclinical and clinical NCE programs targeting inflammatory & fibrotic diseases and other disease areas with highly unmet needs. Foresee's product portfolio includes late stage and early stage programs such as FP-001, a stable, premixed, prefilled version of leuprolide depot for injection, which has recently successfully completed a global Phase 3 Registration Study, FP-025, a highly selective oral MMP-12 inhibitor targeting inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, currently completing a Phase 1 study, and FP-045 a highly selective oral small molecule Agonist of ALDH2 (Aldehyde Dehydrogenase 2), a mitochondrial enzyme acting as a key regulator of reactive aldehydes, oxidative stress and mitochondrial-mediated diseases such as NAFLD/NASH and cardiovascular diseases. Please visit Foresee's website at www.foreseepharma.com.

Media Contact

Patricia Chou

Tel: +886-2-2655-2658

Patricia.Chou@foreseepharma.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foresee-pharmaceuticals-announces-key-executive-appointments-300438513.html

SOURCE Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.