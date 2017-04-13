 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Using Partnerships, Hua Medicine Brings Novel Diabetes Drug To Phase III



4/13/2017 10:34:03 AM

Six years ago, Hua Medicine (Shanghai) in-licensed global rights to a novel GKA treatment for type 2 diabetes from Roche. Late last year, Hua announced positive results from the candidate's China proof-of-concept Phase II trial. The company also raised $50 million in additional capital during 2016 and has started US clinical development of the GKA candidate. Li Chen, PhD, co-founded Hua with Ge Li, PhD, founder of WuXi AppTec. In an exclusive ChinaBio® Today interview, Dr. Chen talks about Hua Medicine, its GKA candidate and its partnership-based development model.

