BBI Solutions Continue To Expand Their Antibodies Product Portfolio
4/13/2017 10:27:56 AM
BBI Solutions (BBI) have launched over 20 new antibodies, extending their portfolio to include new cardiac, cancer, inflammation and fertility markers after reacting to demands in the market place. The antibodies come in a range of monoclonal and polyclonal varieties and are available for sampling today.
BBI have noticed that interest in fertility markers has grown substantially in emerging markets, especially China, due to the change in the countries’ one child policy. Since then there has been a considerable interest in fertility markers as couple’s plan for their second child.
In the developed world, deferment of marriage and postponement of child-bearing in marriage are resulting in unprecedented numbers of couples who desire pregnancy relatively late in life1. The average age of women at first birth has risen over the past 4 decades2. An increased need for fertility tests comes with the fact that the risk of infertility increases with age1.
Aside from this, both cardiac and cancer conditions have some of the highest morbidity rates worldwide, and the industry is continuously researching in these areas to find ways of improving diagnosis. Therefore, BBI have focused on improving their range of biomarkers in these areas to meet the needs of the market and help to work towards tackling life threatening diseases.
Dr. James Steggles, BBI’s Commercial Manager for Antibodies said “At BBI we continually monitor trends in the market and listen to customer’s needs, so that we can react to market demands and provide products that will help to improve things like disease diagnosis and in this case help people that may have fertility issues. Our overarching vision is to create a world where everyone has the opportunity for a better quality of life, and launching products like this is our way of achieving this goal”.
The new products include CYFRA 21-1 a tumour marker of non-small cell lung cancer, prostate specific antigen, H-FABP used as a biomarker for myocardial ischemia and estradiol, which is important in the regulation of the female reproductive cycles, as well as many more.
BBI’s new antibodies have been stringently tested before being launched. “We are confident that these are high performing products for their complementing applications, meeting high specifications and sensitivity,” explained Dr Steggles.
BBI can provide flexible batch sizes and bulk order options. Many of the antibodies also have a recommended matched pair, which will save customers time and money on antibody screening.
If you would like to find out more about BBI’s new antibodies collection or order a free sample, visit our website or call today www.bbisolutions.com +44 (0) 2920 747 232.
About
BBI Solutions is a leading manufacturer of raw materials and finished test platforms for the in-vitro diagnostics market. BBI has grown from a small specialist company to a global business with manufacturing sites spanning three countries.
Our range of raw materials includes human antigens, antibodies, serum and plasma products and clinical chemistry enzymes. We manufacture world renowned labels for lateral flow, ELISA assay and biosensors, including our gold nanoparticles and glucose oxidase.
BBI Solutions offer contract development and manufacturing services with a core focus on gold conjugation and lateral flow test manufacture.
BBI Solutions is part of the BBI Group.
www.bbisolutions.com
References
1 The effect of aging on fertility, Speroff L. Curr Opin Obstet Gynecol. 1994 Apr;6(2):115-20. Review. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8193249
2 https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db152.htm
