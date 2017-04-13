Invuity Announces 2017 First Quarter Financial Results And Conference Call Date

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY), a leading surgical photonics company, today announced that it will release its 2017 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, to discuss the financial results and other business developments.



Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing 1-877-556-8638 (U.S.) or 1-615-247-0174 (International), Conference ID: 5223865. To listen to the live call via Invuity's website, go to www.invuity.com, in the Events & Presentations section. A webcast replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the call in the Events & Presentations section of the website.

About Invuity®

Invuity, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on developing and marketing advanced photonics devices to improve the ability of surgeons to illuminate and visualize the surgical cavity during open minimally invasive and minimal access surgery. The company's patented Intelligent Photonics™ technology enables enhanced surgical precision, efficiency and safety by providing superior visualization. Clinical applications include women’s health, encompassing breast cancer and breast reconstructive surgery, gynecology and thyroid surgery. Additional applications include procedures for electrophysiology, spine, orthopedic, cardiothoracic, and general surgery. Invuity is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.invuity.com.

