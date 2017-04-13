 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. Will Announce First Quarter 2017 Earnings Results On April 26, 2017



4/13/2017 9:51:50 AM

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, after the market close. The company has scheduled a conference call for 5:00 PM EDT the same day to discuss the results, business highlights, and company outlook.

Access to the live call is available by dialing 844-239-5284 (+1-512-961-6497 for international callers), passcode 7880736. The call can also be accessed live or via replay through a webcast at www.lemaitre.com/investor

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 20 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.

LeMaitre and the LeMaitre Vascular logo are registered trademarks of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.

Steven Chehames
Investor Relations
+1-781-425-1659
schehames@lemaitre.com
http://www.lemaitre.com

