Retrophin (RTRX) Appoints Ron Squarer To Board Of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) today announced the appointment of Ron Squarer to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Squarer is chief executive officer and a director of Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted small molecule therapies.



“With more than two decades of commercial, operational, and development achievements in the biopharma sector, Ron’s insight will be a valuable resource as we execute on our strategic initiatives in the years ahead. We look forward to his leadership,” said Stephen Aselage, chief executive officer of Retrophin.

Mr. Squarer has served as Array’s CEO and member of the Board of Directors since 2012. Previously, Mr. Squarer was chief commercial officer at Hospira, Inc., in which role he was responsible for delivering $4 billion in annual revenue. This was preceded by his tenure at Hospira as senior vice president, Global Marketing and Corporate Development. Prior to this, Mr. Squarer held senior management positions at Mayne Pharma (acquired by Hospira), Pfizer, Inc., and SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals (now GlaxoSmithKline). Mr. Squarer earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley and master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University.

Additionally, upon the conclusion of his current term as director, Cornelius “Neal” Golding will be stepping down from the Board at the Company’s 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. “Neal’s leadership has been influential in our evolution and we are grateful for his significant contributions and outstanding service on the board,” said Mr. Aselage.

About Retrophin

Retrophin is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to delivering life-changing therapies to people living with rare diseases who have few, if any, treatment options. The Company's approach centers on its pipeline featuring late-stage candidates targeting rare diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including sparsentan for focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a disorder characterized by progressive scarring of the kidney often leading to end-stage renal disease, and RE-024 for pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration (PKAN), a life-threatening neurological disorder that typically begins in early childhood. Research exploring the potential of early-stage assets in several rare diseases is also underway. Retrophin's R&D efforts are supported by revenues from the Company's commercial products, Thiola®, Cholbam®, and Chenodal®.

