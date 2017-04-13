Novaseek Research Announces Partnership With CoxHealth To Advance Biomedical And Clinical Research

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novaseek Research Inc, a health IT for life sciences company, today announced it has partnered with CoxHealth, one of the nation’s top 100 integrated health systems, to support and expand biomedical and clinical research activity. Through this collaboration, CoxHealth and Novaseek will utilize Novaseek’s Clinical Data Network for Research (CDNR) platform to procure, with patient consent and authorization, biospecimens and associated real world clinical data in pursuit of accelerating medical innovation. The agreement also expands Novaseek’s national network of healthcare organizations that supports discovery, translational medicine, observational and clinical studies.



“Novaseek is excited to partner with CoxHealth, one of the largest hospital systems in Missouri and surrounding states,” said Dr. Kate Torchilin, Chief Executive Officer, Novaseek Research. “Novaseek’s objective is to aid researchers in developing better medicine based on better understanding of patients. We also want to help healthcare organizations like CoxHealth balance research engagement with their core mission of providing patient care, as well as giving an opportunity for patients to participate in research.”

CDNR is an award-winning, cloud-based platform that transforms the way healthcare organizations share biospecimens and clinical data with the research community. The platform constantly scans for laboratory biospecimens that match researchers’ detailed clinical criteria, automating what was once a manual process of biospecimen selection and chart reviews. Researchers access CDNR via an intuitive user interface that gives them the ability to define patient cohorts and request biospecimens using population analytics and detailed criteria such as demographics, diagnoses, co-morbidities, lab values, medications and treatment histories. The CDNR makes it possible for Novaseek and its hospital partners to serve complex requests, such as, for example, biospecimens and data collected before and after specific cancer treatments, without the need to burden patients with extra blood draws or complex medical questionnaires. This streamlined approach accelerates research and allows more hospitals and patients to participate in supporting biomedical research.

“In 2016, CoxHealth was recognized as a ‘Most Wired’ hospital by Hospitals & Health Networks magazine, based on how hospitals across the country are adopting information technology to improve patient care. This same ‘most wired’ philosophy is why we so are excited to employ CDNR to better serve our patients who are interested in participating in research and clinical studies,” said Chris Schulze, Director, Clinical Research, CoxHealth. “Through our partnership with Novaseek Research, we are able to expand our patients’ range of options and enable them to participate in advancing scientific research. This collaboration strengthens CoxHealth’s position as one of the most widely recognized hospitals in our region.”

Since launching in 2014, Novaseek has assembled a national network of hospital partners and is enabling its growing research customer base to access real world clinical data and biospecimens in a novel way and to bring medical advances to patients faster.

About CDNR

Novaseek’s award-winning novel cloud platform, the Clinical Data Network for Research (CDNR), easily interfaces with hospital data sources in real time and enables researchers to define patient cohorts through population analytics and to access consented biospecimens and data to advance translational medicine, clinical development and observational studies.



About CoxHealth

A community-based, not-for-profit health system, CoxHealth is headquartered in Springfield, Mo., and is nationally accredited by DNV GL - Healthcare. Established in 1906, the organization serves more than 900,000 people in a 24-county service area in southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas, offering a comprehensive array of primary and specialty care including five hospitals and more than 80 clinics in 25 communities. The health system includes Cox Medical Center South, Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox North Hospital, Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital, Cox Monett Hospital, Oxford HealthCare, Home Parenteral Services (home infusion therapy), CoxHealth Foundation, Cox College, Cox HealthPlans and more.

About Novaseek

Novaseek Research, Inc. is a game-changing health IT for life sciences company that provides turn-key, dynamic access to real world clinical data and biospecimens from a network of healthcare organizations. We envision a world where a clear understanding of real-world patients is central to every stage of life sciences research and drug development. For more information, please visit www.novaseekresearch.com.

